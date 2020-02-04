Pakistan hailed for observing Kashmir Day

Indian police arrest scores of youth in IOK

Srinagar, February 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has expressed gratitude to the people and the Government of Pakistan for observing the 5th of February every year as Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that the day has attained special importance as it is being observed in the backdrop of India’s illegal move of stripping occupied Jammu and Kashmir of its special status in contravention to the international norms and the United Nations’ resolutions on Kashmir. The APHC chairman pointed out that New Delhi’s last year’s unilateral actions were aimed at fully integrating occupied Kashmir with India in line with the long-cherished desire of Hindutva forces. The veteran pro-freedom leader said that the people in occupied Kashmir were challenging a big power which is being run by RSS-backed fascist forces. He empahsized that Pakistan was the only country which had been offering persistent and categorical support to the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. Syed Ali Gilani maintained that it was due to the diplomatic efforts of Pakistan that two meetings of the United Nations Security Council were held to discuss the Kashmir issue in the recent past.

Hurriyat forum Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, APHC leader Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Muhammad Shafi Lone, Khwaja Firdous Wani, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami and other organizations also thanked Pakistan for observing the day.

Indian forces arrested dozens of Kashmiri youth during cordon and search operations and house raids to prevent anti-India protests a day ahead of the observance of Kashmir solidarity Day in Pakistan. The youth were arrested in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Kupwara, Bandipore, Baramulla, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Poonch and Samba districts. Also, India’s National Investigation Agency along with Central Reserve Police Force and police personnel raided several locations in Kupwara, Pulwama and Shopian to create an atmosphere of threat and harassment.

Meanwhile, protest demonstrations were held at various places including Pulwama, Srinagar and Shopian to denounce the Indian military repression and the ongoing siege and lockdown on 184th consecutive day, today. Pro-freedom posters were pasted at many places in the territory.

An Indian army vehicle deliberately hit and injured five persons, including a woman and a teenage girl in Qazigund area of Islamabad district, today.

APHC-AJK leaders Muhammad Farooq Rehmani and Engineer Mushtaq Mehmood in their messages hailed the people and Government of Pakistan for observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The US-based Kashmiri representative, Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai addressing an event held in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day in New York said the United Nations has the opportunity to effect a positive resolution to the conflict and resulting humanitarian situation by promoting the conditions of the original mandate. The event was organized by the All Pakistani American Council.

