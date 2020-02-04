Parliamentary diplomacy will be pursued to highlight Kashmir dispute: NA Speaker

Islamabad, February 04 (KMS): The National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaiser, has said that parliamentary diplomacy would be pursued to highlight the Kashmir dispute till its resolution in accordance with the aspiration of the Kashmir people.

He stated this during a meeting with President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan, in Islamabad.

Asad Qaiser said that the repression and tyranny of Indian government on innocent peoples in occupied Kashmir had put the peace of the world and the region at stake.

The speaker said revocation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution deprived the people of Kashmir of their identity and liberties.

The AJK President on the occasion said that Kashmir dispute had been brought into the international limelight due to constant diplomatic efforts of the government of Pakistan.

Like this: Like Loading...