Police constable, brother found dead in IOK

Srinagar, February 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a police constable and his brother were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Srinagar.

The deceased constable and his physically-challenged brother were identified as Sumeerji Koul and Veerji Koul, respectively. Their bodies were recovered from their residential apartment in the police complex at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Police have started investigation under relevant sections to ascertain the cause of the death of the brothers.

Like this: Like Loading...