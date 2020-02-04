Prof Butt thanks Pakistanis for supporting Kashmir cause

Srinagar, February 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, has thanked the people of Pakistan for their continued support to the Kashmir cause.

Professor Abdul Ghani Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar said on February 5, every year, Pakistan expresses solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir which is an open evidence of Pakistanis’ love and affection with the people of the occupied territory and this day marks the commemoration of the sacrifices that the Kashmiri people have rendered in their freedom struggle.

He said the lingering Kashmir dispute is the main reason that the two nuclear powers are at loggerheads and the cause of the present instability in the south Asian region. “On this day we must show the world that ‘India’ is the murderer and any delay in the resolution of the Kashmir would pose threat to the world peace,” he added.

Professor Butt further said, people of Kashmir have been left at the mercy of Indian forces which are inflicting endless miseries and pain on innocent Kashmiris. He demanded that the world bodies should recognize the Kashmir solidarity day and it should be celebrated as international solidarity day with the people of Kashmir.

