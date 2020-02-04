Protests against Indian brutalities in IOK

Srinagar, February 4 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, J&K Students and Youth Forum held protest demonstrations at various places including Srinagar and Sopore, today, decrying the Indian military repression and the continued information blockade in the territory.

Activists of the party chanted pro-freedom and anti-India slogans and put posters out in many places calling for upping the resistance against the illegal Indian rule. The protesters expressed their anger over the unbridled human rights violations committed by the occupational forces in Kashmir.

The participants of the protests condemned the silence of the international community over the Indian barbarities saying that such conduct had emboldened the fascist Modi regime to unleash a new and more ruthless wave of oppression upon the defenceless Kashmiris.

They reiterated their resolve that they would pursue their legitimate dream without caring about the odds or the price they might have to pay as their decision to break the colonial shackles was final and irrevocable.

