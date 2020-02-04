Senate, NA pass resolutions expressing unflinching support to Kashmiri brethren

Islamabad, February 04 (KMS): The Senate unanimously passed a resolution to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir on Tuesday.

Leader of the House Shibli Faraz moved the resolution.

The resolution paid rich tribute to the heroism and valor of the people of occupied Kashmir on the eve of Kashmir solidarity day.

It said Kashmiri’s preservance, steadfastness and determination to seek freedom from the Indian colonial yoke is marked in letters of gold in the annals of freedom struggle.

The Senate of Pakistan resolutely rejected the Indian illegal attempt to annex Occupied Kashmir and urged the International community to uphold the United Nations Resolutions that guarantee the Kashmiri people’s inalienable right of self-determination

The National Assembly on Tuesday also unanimously passed a resolution on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day expressing unflinching and unwavering support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

The resolution moved by Chairman Kashmir Committee Fakhar Imam paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

It reaffirmed Pakistan’s consistent political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmir people until the realization of their legitimate right to self-determination as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

Condemning the illegal actions of India in occupied Kashmir including detention of Kashmir youth, political leaders and communication blockade, the resolution reaffirmed that Jammu and Kashmir remains internationally recognized dispute that continues to be on the agenda of the UN Security Council since 1948.

The house through its resolution also voiced concerns over the presence of nine hundred thousand troops saying it has turned the valley into an open prison and made it the most militarized zone in the world.

The resolution condemned the horrifying violence against women especially the use of rape as a weapon of war against them. It deplored the continuing restrictions on freedom of expression in the occupied valley describing it as gross violations of fundamental rights.

The resolution appreciated the role played by world leaders, parliamentarians, international media, human rights organizations particularly China, Malaysia, Turkey and Iran in raising their voice against the Indian atrocities in IOK.

The resolution called upon the UN Security Council to enforce a peaceful settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with its resolutions.

It urged the Indian side to implement forthwith numerous pending UNSC resolutions that call for a free and impartial plebiscite to determine the will of the people for the final disposition of the outstanding dispute.

The resolution demanded India to immediately reverse its illegal actions of August 5 and October 31, repeal the draconian laws, withdraw its occupation forces and immediately lift lockdown in the valley.

The resolution expressed concerns at Indian tactics to alter the demography of occupied Jammu and Kashmir saying it is in violation of international laws.

The resolution endorsed the call made by UN High Commissioner to the Human Rights Council for a comprehensive international investigation into human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

It demanded that India immediately allows access to international organizations, parliamentarians and international media to the occupied Kashmir so that they are able to record the human rights situation there.

The resolution also called upon the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to immediately convene an OIC special Summit on Kashmir.

The resolution totally rejected the belligerence and war mongering of BJP government saying it poses threat to regional peace and stability. It expressed the unshakeable resolve of Pakistani nation to thwart any Indian aggression.

The National Assembly is holding discussion on the prevailing situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Participating in the debate, Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshek said Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan. He said time warrants unity in our ranks to effectively and forcefully raise the plight of Kashmiri people at international level.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor regretted the silence of international human rights organizations on the situation in occupied Kashmir. He said the blatant human rights violations there are not tolerable to us. He said the entire nation is united on the issue of Kashmir.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said it is the first time that the world has accepted Pakistan’s narrative on Kashmir dispute due to effective diplomacy of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She said the Prime Minister has exposed the Nazi inspired ideology of RSS. She said it is also our success that the UN Security Council has held discussions on the lingering dispute and the EU parliament prepared a draft resolution condemning in categorical terms the blatant human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Deploring the atrocities unleashed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, the Minister said the occupation forces are using rape as a weapon of war against the Kashmiri women. She said the UN needs to fulfill its obligations towards the resolution of Kashmir dispute. She said if the world body can resolve the East Timor issue then why cannot Kashmir?

Ali Gohar said the sacrifices of Kashmiri people will not go in vain and they will see the dawn of independence one day. Referring to the love of Kashmiri people for Pakistan, he said the Kashmiri people martyred by Indian forces are buried wrapped in Pakistani flags.

Shahnaz Baloch called for accelerating efforts to pressurize India to stop its human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said the extremist government in India should not misconstrue our desire for peace as our weakness. Referring to the war hysteria created by the Indian leadership, he said our nation is fully prepared to respond to any aggression. He said the Indian side should not forget the lesson taught by our air force to their force in the broad daylight last year.

Abdul Qadir Patel said nothing good could be expected from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is the same person who carried out massacre of Muslims in Gujarat. He said Modi’s politics is based on hatred and he is the enemy of Muslims.

Kishwar Zehra said war is no solution to any matter and we need to evolve an effective strategy to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people.

Amir Haider Khan Hoti said we stand by our Kashmiri brethren against the Indian atrocities.

Naureen Farooq said India has broken all records of brutalities in occupied Kashmir. She said the Kashmiri people want to become part of Pakistan.

Kesoo Mal Das said Modi has a fascist mindset and his acts and policies are being condemned worldwide. He said the minorities of Pakistan including Hindus stand by the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the Muslim countries need to support Pakistan for the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

Naz Baloch said the government should hold an international conference on Kashmir by taking on board the friendly countries. She pointed out that genocide is being carried out in occupied Kashmir. She paid tributes to the sacrifices of Kashmiri people.

Asad Mahmood said the Kashmiri people stand firm in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said the lower house has effectively raised the plight of oppressed Kashmiri people at different forums abroad. He said Kashmir dispute is an important point of our parliamentary diplomacy.

A Kashmiri delegation also witnessed proceedings of the house.

The house will now meet on Thursday at eleven am.

