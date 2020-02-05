APHC-AJK leaders meet PM Imran Khan in Muzaffarabad

Muzaffarabad, February 05 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter leaders met Prime Minister, Imran Khan, in Muzaffarabad, today.

The APHC-AJK leaders, Syed Abdullah Gilani, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Abdul Majeed Malik, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Abdul Majeed Mir, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob and Imtiaz Wani discussed with the Prime Minister the current situation of occupied Kashmir and the implications of the steps taken by India on and after 5th of August, 2019.

They thanked the government and people of Pakistan for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day, today. They also hailed Prime Minister, Imran Khan’s efforts to highlight the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

