APHC-AJK leaders thank Pakistan for showing solidarity with Kashmiris

Islamabad, February 05 (KMS): APHC-AJK leaders have thanked the government and people of Pakistan for observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day and hoped that the country would further accelerate its efforts to raise the Kashmir dispute at global level.

Vice President of Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement issued in Islamabad thanked the government and particularly the people of Pakistan for expressing complete solidarity with the struggling people of occupied Kashmir.

The observance of Kashmir day, he said, amply demonstrated the Pakistan’s consistent policy, its unwavering commitment and allegiance towards the cause of Kashmir. He said, “We hope that Pakistan will continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support till we achieve our cherished goal of freedom from India’s unlawful and forcible occupation.”

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF), Altaf Hussain Wani in a statement in Islamabad lauded Pakistan’s role for championing the cause of Kashmir at the international level. He said that Pakistan had always provided every possible support at regional and international level to the ongoing Kashmir liberation struggle. Seeking peace, prosperity and economic stability for the people of Pakistan, he said a politically stable and economically strong Pakistan was guarantor to the success of Kashmiris’ freedom struggle.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Abdul Majeed Malik, and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Imtiaz Wani, in a joint statement in Islamabad said that the people of Pakistan had been supporting the Kashmiris’ just cause for the last several decades. They said that, today, Pakistanis, by observing solidarity with the Kashmiris throughout the world, proved that they were with their Kashmiri brethren fighting against India’s illegal occupation and would continue their support till Kashmiris secured their birthright to self-determination.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Syed Ijaz Rahmani, in his statement in Islamabad said time has vindicated the Two-Nation Theory of Quad-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his assertion that Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League, Zahid Ashraf, in his statement in Islamabad said, “Today’s emphatic show of solidarity has stamped the genuineness and irrevocability of the commitment of Pakistan to the valiant people of Kashmir in their sacred pursuit of freedom.”

