Candle light vigil in Brussels in solidarity with IOK people

Brussels, February 05 (KMS): The Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) has organized an event of candle light vigil in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, to express solidarity with oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

The program was arranged on Tuesday’s evening in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Place du Luxembourg in front of the EU parliament in Brussels, the EU headquarters.

Despite heavy rain and unpleasant weather, a large number of people from all walks of life as well as representatives of different NGOs including members of human rights organizations attended the event. People from different segments of the society appeared during this programme and stood for hours by holding lighting candles in their hand to express solidarity and sympathy with the oppressed people of Kashmir.

On the occasion, the Chairman of KCEU, Ali Raza Syed, said, the situation in occupied Kashmir became further severe as India revoked special status of Kashmir in August, last year. India imposed a siege in the occupied territory which still continued, he added.

He condemned the atrocities and genocide of Kashmiris committed by Indian forces and paid rich tributes to the brave people of Kashmir engaged in a heroic struggle to secure their right to self-determination.

The KCEU Chairman said, “We will continue our support to the people of Kashmir till settlement of the Kashmir dispute. People of Kashmir are struggling peacefully for right to self-determination and there should be plebiscite under supervision of the United Nations to decide political fate of the disputed territory.”

Other speakers also pointed out that deployment of over eight lakh Indian troops in occupied Kashmir is a proof of brutal occupation as large scale human rights violations are being committed by the Indian forces’ personnel. Indian authorities are engaged to suppress the peaceful mass movement by use of force and brutalities especially massacre of the innocent Kashmiris, they said.

They demanded that the UN and the EU should play role in peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute. The speakers also urged the human rights organizations to put pressure on India to stop human rights violations in the territory.

