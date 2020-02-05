Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Sriangar

Srinagar, January 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Srinagar, today.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon operation in Lawaypora-Shalteng area of Srinagar.

Earlier, one Indian soldier was killed and another was injured in an attack in the same area.

Soon after the incident, Indian police and troops cordoned off the area and launched searches. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Bugam area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, today.

Like this: Like Loading...