Pakistanis observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

Islamabad, February 05 (KMS): Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today to express wholehearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for securing their inalienable right to self-determination guaranteed by the United Nations resolutions.

This time around, the day is being observed after India revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir in August last year in breach of all international laws, and since then the entire population of the occupied territory has been under lockdown.

The day dawned with special prayers at Fajr in all mosques of the country for early liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian yoke and peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the special session of AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad today to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri brethren.

A Memorandum was presented to the UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan to show solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Parliamentarians, female anchorpersons, and women and children from all walks of life assembled near Serena Hotel and walked in the form of a human chain towards Serena hotel to present the Momorandum to the UN Resident Coordinator.

Human chains were also formed at Kohala, Mangla, Holar and Azad Pattan points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Rallies, public meetings, and seminars are being held across the country, including Azad Kashmir to draw attention of the world community towards grave human rights violations and brutalities against innocent Kashmiris by the Indian forces

