Message from Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day

Solidarity Day being observed today reminds of the ultimate oppression of the Indian forces on the people of occupied Kashmir when on 21st January, 1990, they opened fire on the demonstrators protesting against the rape of women by the Indian forces’ personnel. The incident created unprecedented outrage within the occupied valley, Pakistan and across the world wherever the Kashmiri diaspora lived. In Pakistan, a complete strike was observed on 5th of February, 1991. Since then Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed every year with the objective of expressing solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir and to sensitize the world about their obligations towards the people of Kashmir. This year, Kashmir Solidarity Day comes at a time when the whole Valley is under siege since 5th of August 2019, after the illegal and unilateral decision of India to revoke the special status of occupied Kashmir, in an attempt to further consolidate its illegal occupation of the territory. Indian action constitutes an affront to the conscience of world community as it practically nullifies the UN resolutions on Kashmir. For Pakistan, Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of the partition of the subcontinent. Pakistan has been extending moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir and would continue to do so till they get their just right of self-determination. Pakistan desires a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in consonance with the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. The United Nations and international community must take notice of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and take cognizance of the plight of innocent Kashmiris.

