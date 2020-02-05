Message of federal minister for interior, Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah, on Kashmir Solidarity Day

The solution of Kashmir dispute is mandatory for regional peace. Pakistan and India’s relations cannot be normalized without achieving a reapproachment on this matter. For years, we have fought and then made peace; but the recent decision taken by the Indian Government, on 5th August 2019, that revoked the Special Status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 of the Indian Constitution has not only undermined humanity but has also brought International attention to the Kashmir dispute once again. India’s justification of revocation that it will enable the people of Kashmir to access the government programs that include the right to education and right to information, gets nullified by the forced cutting of communication lines and imposition of curfew in the valley. This is not only inhuman but ironic and tragic at the same time. The revocation has not only changed the status of Jammu and Kashmir but has snatched away the identity of Kashmiris as well. Pakistan has given the message of peace on all fronts but the recent irresponsible statements from Narendra Modi reflect the extremist mindset that they are following. Let it be very clear that we are fully capable of defending our land on all fronts and our peaceful approach should not be construed as our weakness. Pakistan has raised voice for its Kashmiri brethren at all forums and Prime Minister Imran Khan has become Ambassador of Kashmir, from UNGA Address to all other forums, he has availed every single opportunity to raise his voice for the Kashmiris and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute. On this day, we reinforce our support for the Kashmiri brothers and promise that we will stand with them on all forums. Pakistan will continue to support the Kashmir cause unless a solution is achieved. We hope and pray that the people of Kashmir get their rights soon and bear the fruit of their prolonged struggle.

