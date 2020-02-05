Pakistan’s support to Kashmir cause appreciated

65 martyred, 922 injured in IOK during 6-month siege

Srinagar, February 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have expressed gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their unwavering support to the Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Bilal Siddiqi, Nisar Hussain Rathar, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi and Abdul Samad Inqilabi in their messages, addresses and statements said that the observance of the Kashmir Solidarity Day, today, amply demonstrated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment and allegiance towards the cause of Kashmir.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami at a meeting in Srinagar maintained that the observance of the Solidarity Day every year on 5th February is a proof that Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of occupied Kashmir in their fight against India’s illegal occupation of their homeland. The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Qazi Muhammad Irshad, and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Seerat Committee, Maulana Abdul Qayoom Mattoo, in their statements issued in Jammu said that Pakistan’s continued support had always been a source of encouragement for the people of occupied Kashmir. The posters displayed in different areas of the territory by Warseen-e-Shuhada-e-Jammu and Kashmir expressed gratitude to the people and government of Pakistan for their continued solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their just freedom struggle.

Meanwhile, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth during a cordon operation in Lawaypora area of Srinagar, today. Earlier, one Indian soldier was killed and another was injured in an attack in the same area. The troops also launched a cordon and search operation in Bugam area of Kulgam district, today.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, revealed that Indian troops have martyred 65 Kashmiris including 2 women and 4 young boys during the ongoing 6-month long siege and lockdown in the territory. The report issued on the completion of six months of unprecedented military lockdown in the occupied territory, today, said that of those martyred seven youth were killed in fake encounters or custody. It said that during the period, at least 922 people were critically injured due to use of brute force on peaceful protesters by Indian forces. It said that thousands of Kashmiris continued to remain under detention. The report said that the troops molested 42 women in the period.

APHC-AJK leaders including Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, Altaf Husain Wani, Abdul Majeed Malik, Imtiaz Wani, Syed Aijaz Rehmani and Zahid Ashraf, in their statements lauded Pakistan’s efforts for highlighting the Kashmir dispute at the international level.

The Kashmir Council Europe organized a candle light vigil in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, to express solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir. Despite heavy rain, a large number of people from all walks of life attended the event. Addressing on the occasion, the Chairman of Kashmir Council, Ali Raza Syed, condemned the atrocities being committed by Indian troops on the people of the occupied territory.

