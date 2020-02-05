Pakistan’s support to Kashmiris’ just cause appreciated

Srinagar, February 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have expressed their gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their wholehearted support to the Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for right to self-determination.

Illegally detained senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, in a message from New Delhi’s Tihar jail on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, said that the observance of the day amply demonstrated the Pakistan’s consistent policy, its unwavering commitment and allegiance towards the cause of Kashmir. He appreciated the enduring support on the part of Pakistan that despite facing many daunting challenges it never hesitated to go the extra mile in advocating the Kashmir cause at important world forums. He expressed the hope that Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiris’ struggle till they achieved their cherished goal of freedom from Indian yoke.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a statement in Srinagar expressed its thanks to the people and government of Pakistan for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day, terming it peerless and encouraging for the oppressed people of Kashmir. It maintained that the observance of the day every year on February 5 is proof that Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of occupied Kashmir in their fight against India’s illegal occupation of their homeland. This year, it said, the importance of the day has increased manifold in the backdrop of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August last year when it scrapped the territory’s special status not only in violation of the UN resolutions but also breaching its own constitution.

The Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML), Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi, in a statement in Srinagar, thanking the government and people of Pakistan for showing solidarity with the people of Kashmir, said that Pakistan had always supported the people of Kashmir in their just freedom struggle and would continue its support till Kashmiris achieved their cherished goal. He also appealed to the United Nations to take steps resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute according to its Kashmir resolutions so that permanent peace could be established in the region.

Illegally detained ailing Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that observing Kashmir Solidarity Day by Pakistan had proved that the people of occupied Kashmir were not alone in their struggle for securing right to self-determination. He said that Pakistan was a basic party in the Kashmir dispute and would support the Kashmir cause at every international forum.

The General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Nisar Ahmed, addressing a meeting of the party’s Central Body in Srinagar deplored that India was using all brutal tactics to continue its illegal occupation over Kashmir. He said today the people of Pakistan are observing Kashmir Solidarity Day which would definitely project Indian brutalities in the occupied territory at global level.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir, Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Qazi Muhammad Irshad, in his statement issued in Jammu thanked the government and people of Pakistan for moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmir and its efforts for settling the Kashmir dispute according to the will of Kashmiri people. He also praised the Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan for raising the Kashmir dispute and Indian brutalities on the people of Kashmir in the United Nations General Assembly.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Seerat Committee, Maulana Abdul Qayoom Mattoo in a statement in Jammu thanked the government of Pakistan for its continued efforts at international level to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations. He said that the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical end.

