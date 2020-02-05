We will continue to support Kashmir till the dawn of freedom, says COAS

Rawalpindi, February 05 (KMS): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, has said that “We will continue to support Kashmir till the dawn of freedom”.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his massage on Kashmir Solidarity Day, today, said Pakistani nation is standing firm with Kashmiri brethren.

“The army is diligent in performing its duties. The struggle for Kashmir’s freedom is alive due to the sacrifices of armed forces and Kashmiris. We will continue to support Kashmir till the dawn of freedom,” he said in the message.

He said that in occupied Kashmir state terrorism was at its peak and Pakistan would go to any lengths for the Kashmiris.

The COAS said that Pakistan Army was ready to face any sort of aggression along its borders. “Indian forces are resorting to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and are deliberately targeting Kashmiri population,” he added.

The Army Chief also stated that the valley of Kashmir has been converted into jail where millions of Kashmiris are imprisoned. “People of all ages are facing worst atrocities by Indian forces,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...