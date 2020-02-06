Cop injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Srinagar, February 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian policeman was injured in a grenade blast in Srinagar city, today.

The attackers lobbed a grenade at a Special Police Officer (SPO) station in Lal Bazaar area of the city, injuring an SPO.

The grenade missed the target and exploded outside the police station due to which a Special Police Officer was injured, an official told media men.

He said, the injured cop has been shifted to Police Control Room Hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers, he added.

