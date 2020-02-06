CPI-M demands release of all political detainees in IOK

New Delhi, February 06 (KMS): The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has demanded immediate release of all detainees, including political leaders, in occupied Kashmir.

The CPI-M General Secretary, Sitaram Yechury wrote in a letter to Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi that it had been six months that the Internet had not been fully restored in the Kashmir Valley.

He wrote that according to the Constitution of the country, everyone had the right to speak, so if three former chief ministers of Kashmir opposed the decision to abolish Kashmir’s special status, then what is wrong with it?

Like this: Like Loading...