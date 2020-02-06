IOK authorities slap PSA on Shah Faesal

Srinagar, February 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have slapped draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) topper, Shah Faesal.

Shah Faesal, who resigned from the government job last year and formed a political party, was arrested by Indian police on New Delhi airport in August 2019.

He strongly opposed the Modi government’s decision to abrogate special status of occupied Kashmir.

The authorities on Tuesday evening slapped black law, PSA, on him and he is reportedly to be shifted from MLAs detention center in Srinagar to some other place.

