Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Japan, UAE

Tokyo/Abu Dhabi, Feb 6 (KMS): The embassies of Pakistan in Japan and the United Arab Emirates held events separately in connection with the annual Kashmir Solidarity Day to express solidarity and to reaffirm steadfast support to the people of Kashmir.

The events marked the reading of the messages of Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi, and playing of the national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, according to the press releases received here.

The events were attended by people from cross section of society comprising academics, journalists, think tanks, businessmen, government officials and members of the Pakistan community.

In Tokyo, the members of the Pakistan community while holding the banners and placards marched towards the UN Representative Office in Tokyo and submitted a resolution on behalf of the “Kashmir Solidarity Forum in Japan” reminding the UN of its pledge to the people of Kashmir accepting their right of self determination.

The ambassador in his keynote address said the Indian oppression and violence could not dampen the indomitable spirit of the freedom loving Kashmiri people.

He enumerated the steps taken by the government of Pakistan at various international forums to highlight India’s unacceptable actions and gross human rights violations.

The ambassador specifically mentioned that in the last six months, the UN Security Council on 3 difference occasions has taken cognizance of the matter and has discussed the prevailing situation in the area, thereby belying India’s claims that the Jammu & Kashmir dispute is India’s internal matter.

In the evening, the ambassador interacted with prominent Japanese media persons and think tanks of Japan and discussed the recent situation in IOJK.

Moreover, the Mission in collaboration with the Japan based Kashmir Solidarity Forum will be holding a “Kashmir week” by conducting similar, events in other cities of Japan, starting from the day.

While in UAE, Charge d’ Affaires of the Pakistan’s Embassy in Abu Dhabi Muhammad Saeed Sarwar, in his remarks, lauded the heroic struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right of self-determination.

He said that the Solidarity Day was observed to remind the nation and the world about illegal occupation of Kashmir and to highlight the plight of the Kashmiris in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s political, moral and diplomatic support to the just struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

In the event, a documentary was shown depicting the gross human rights violations being committed by the Indian security forces in Kashmir. Students from Pakistan Community Schools also made speeches and sang national and Kashmiri songs on the occasion.

Special prayers were offered for the Kashmiri martyrs and for an early resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

