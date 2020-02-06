Kashmir Solidarity Day: Rallies held across KP to condemn Indian atrocities in IOK

Peshawar, Feb 6 (KMS): People across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa staged rallies and demonstrations to condemn Indian atrocities and reaffirm support to Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and liberation of occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

Rallies were taken out and various events were arranged on Kashmir Solidarity Day wherein participants expressed solidarity with Kashmiris being oppressed by Indian forces in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

People of KP including merged tribal districts reaffirmed their pledge and commitment to support Kashmiris in their struggle.

Various programmes were held in all the districts of the province. Different public and private sectors departments, organizations, transporters and trade bodies participated in rallies and programmes to highlight the issues of oppressed Kashmiris. Programmes and seminar were also held in educational institutions of the city to mark the day.

Holding banners and placards, the protestors condemned the ongoing brutalities, human rights violations, extrajudicial killing of Kashmiris and Modi government move to revoke the autonomous status of the occupied valley. Seminars, walks, symposiums, photo exhibitions and declamation contests were also held in connection with the day.

An impressive ceremony in connection with the day was held in Nishtar Hall, Peshawar. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan addressed the event.

He said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would not hesitate from offering any sacrifice for the cause of Kashmiris, who were being oppressed and persecuted by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir. Provincial ministers, chief secretary, IGP and high ranking officials were also present.

Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also arranged an event in Al-Khidmat Homes in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day wherein Indian atrocities were highlighted by students in tableaus. Children also sang national anthem and songs to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

Protest rallies, walks and seminars were also held in merged tribal districts where tribal reaffirmed their pledge to Kashmir cause.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Petroleum, Khial Zaman Orakzai also led a rally in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Hangu.

Addressing the rally, Khial Zaman said that Kashmiri people were courageously facing the Indian oppression in occupied valley and all the needed support would be given to them in their struggle against Indian forces.

Residents of Swat also staged a rally in connection with Kashmir Day. They expressed resolve to support Kashmiri brethren in their struggle of right of self-determination.

Addressing the rally, Deputy Commissioner Swat, Saqib Raza Aslam said that objective of observing Kashmir Solidarity Day was to highlight the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

He said that world community should take notice of Indian aggression and help Kashmiris in their struggle.

Participants of the ally also observed one-minute silence to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

District administration Buner also arranged a seminar in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day in Fateh Khan Memorial Hall.

The speakers condemned Indian barbarism in occupied valley and reiterated resolve to support Kashmiris in their ongoing struggle.

Political parties and members of civil society in all major cities and towns also took out rallies and marked the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

In Mansehra, people assembled at Balakot, a boundary between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, to make a chain of human hands to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

“This is a rare show of solidarity with Kashmiri brethren as people from Hazara and Kashmir reached the venue and made a chain of hands,” stated Additional Deputy Commissioner Yasir Khan while speaking to reporters.

The transgender persons also staged a rally to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day. The rally, started from Shinkiari Road, culminated at Khatm-i-Nobuwwat Chowk where transgender persons raised slogans in support of the armed forces and against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

SWABI: The day was observed with enthusiasm by the district administration, universities and other educational institutions in the district on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Mahmood and District Police Officer Imran Shahid led the rallies in the district headquarters, while rallies were also staged in all the four tehsils.

HARIPUR: Officials of various departments, civil society and JI activists held events to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The demonstrators also carried banners and placards in favour of people of the Indian-held Kashmir.

The speakers on the occasion expressed their solidarity with Kashmiri people of IOK and urged the United Nations and other countries to intervene and help the Kashmiri people in getting their right of plebiscite.

KARAK: District administration observed the Kashmir day by taking out a rally from deputy commissioner’s office up to Baz Muhammad Chowk.

Speakers on the occasion, claimed Kashmiris would not be left alone in the trying times and demanded the United Nations to fulfil its responsibilities by implementing the resolutions of the world body.

Meanwhile, JI Karak chapter also took out a rally wherein JI district president Zahoor Ahmad and others condemned the Indian government for atrocities being inflicted on unarmed Kashmiris.

DI KHAN: Residents of Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts observed Kashmir Day, staging rally where MPA Faisal Amin Gandapur, Commissioner Dera Javed Khan Marwat, RPO Dera Range Syed Imtiaz Shah and other officials led the demonstrators.

The demonstrators, carrying flags and placards, marched through the roads and bazaars of the city, chanting “Kashmir Banega Pakistan” (Kashmir will become Pakistan) and “Bharat Murda Bad” (Down with India).

In Tank, people in large numbers participated in a procession organised by the district and police administration, which was taken out from the DC office. Deputy Commissioner Fahad Wazir and other senior officials of the administration spoke to the gathering.

MARDAN: Traders staged a rally, organised by Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiran, Zahir Shah group. Starting from Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) offices at Kachehri Chowk, the rally later turned into a public meeting.

Addressing the rally, the speakers condemned Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

SHANGLA: The day was also observed in Shangla, where a rally was taken out in the district headquarters Alpuri.

Heads of all line departments of the district and general public attended the event. Earlier, a seminar was also held at the hall of Government Primary School, Alpuri to mark the day.

The seminar speakers expressed solidarity with oppressed people and highlighted human rights violations in Jammu & Kashmir.

Events were also held in Puran, Bisham and Chakesar tehsil. Events were also held in Chitral, Dir, Nowshera and other districts of the province.

