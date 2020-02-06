Police join hands with people: Tight security ensured on Kashmir Day

Lahore, Feb 06 *KMS): Police joined hands with all segments of society to express solidarity and brotherhood with the people of Occupied Kashmir on Kashmir Day.

Police had chalked out a comprehensive security plan and ensured its implementation with letter and spirit. More than two thousand police officers and officials along with 08 SPs, 17 SDPOs, 39 Inspectors, 245 upper subordinates, Anti Riot Force and SSU personnel performed duty on different events including rallies, seminars and related programmes on Kashmir Day.

DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed also visited Faisal Chowk to review the security arrangements made by Lahore Police for the grand rally and public meeting held to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir. He directed the deputed police officers and officials to remain alert and provide maximum security to the participants of all the events held in the city in connection with Kashmir Day.

Rai Babar Saeed said that it was top priority of Lahore Police to provide foolproof security to the participants of Kashmir Day events and all out efforts were made in coordination with different departments including City District Government to meet this purpose.

The participants of Kashmir Day rallies, seminars and related events were allowed to enter the rallies after complete checking through 03 layer security mechanism. Officers and officials of Lahore Police ensured complete body search of the participants by metal detectors, electric barriers and walkthrough gates.

Police officials in plain dress were deputed at different points to keep a vigilant eye on each and every movement. Rai Babar Saeed further said that search and sweep operations were also conducted in different areas of the city prior to Kashmir Day to foil any possible nefarious designs of anti social elements.

Checking of the citizens and suspected vehicles continued at Exit and Entrance points of the city. Teams of Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force ensured effective patrolling around the rallies and important areas of the city.

