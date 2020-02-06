Sarwar rejects Trump formula on Kashmir

Lahore, Feb 06 (KMS): Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Wednesday said that US President Donald Trump’s formula on Kashmir issue was not acceptable in any way.

“Kashmir issue can be settled down only through United Nations’ resolutions and we also reject Mr. Trump’s formula for resolving Palestine issue. Kashmir is Pakistan and Pakistan is Kashmir, and both cannot be separated”, he observed while addressing “Kashmir Solidarity Conference” organized by Nazria-e-Pakistan Trust (NPT) on the eve of Kashmir Day here on Wednesday.

Former Chief Justice Mian Mehboob Ahmed, Ex-MNA Mehnaz Rafi, former Senator Naeem Hussain Chattha, Dr. Rafique Ahmed, Mian Shahid Rasheed, Mian Farooq Altaf and other were also present.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that US President Donald Trump was requested for mediation to get Kashmir dispute settled in accordance with United Nations Organization’s (UNO) resolutions. “No Trump formula of any sort will be accepted for Kashmir issue”, he said and also urged the UNO and other international organizations to play their roles in resolving this serious issue as per provisions of the UN resolutions.

In addition to Pakistan and India, he continued, the Kashmiris themselves were also the stakeholder in Kashmir issue. “No dialogue can be held and succeed without taking them on board. Pakistan will take along Kashmiris at every forum and ready to render any sort of sacrifice for freedom of Kashmir”, he remarked.

Ch Sarwar said every Pakistan will sacrifice even his last drop of blood for the liberation of Kashmir.

“Quaid-i-Azam had already deemed Kashmir as jugular vein of Pakistan and Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah had termed Kashmir as soul of Pakistan that is why no world power can separate us from Kashmiris”, he affirmed.

The governor saluted the courage and valor of Kashmiris saying they were raising slogan of “Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan” even in front of Indian tanks and guns. He viewed that people of occupied Kashmir were struggling against tyranny and barbarism, and they were actually fighting our war. People of Kashmir love Pakistan, he added. “No doubt, Kashmiris are struggling to defend jugular vein of Pakistan”, he said. He stressed that Kashmiris’ quest for freedom was unflinching despite continued curfew in the occupied Kashmir. He said Indian had turned occupied Kashmir into world’s biggest prison.

“Today, American Senate, Congress, European Parliament and British Parliament have echoed for the rights of Kashmiris following sincere efforts of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan”, he said.

He said Modi had earned even more hate for himself by introducing the controversial Citizenship Act against Indian Muslims. “India must realize that Kashmiris’ voice cannot be suppressed through gun and bullet. Today, voice is being raised against Indian atrocities and in favour of Kashmiris at all international forums including European Parliament”, he further stated, adding that Occupied Kashmir had been disconnected from rest of the world and facing shortage of edibles and other life amenities.

Former Chief Justice Mian Mehboob Ahmed, Ex-MNA Mehnaz Rafi and other speakers said that 220 million people of Pakistan were with Kashmiris and Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir. “We demand of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and the entire government to expedite efforts on diplomatic front for liberation of Kashmiris and to expose tainted face of India to the global community, and Kashmiris must get rid of Indian aggression not tomorrow but today”. They termed Narendra Modi a terrorist who was committing terrorism against Muslims in Indian occupied Kashmir.

