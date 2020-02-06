Thousands participate in martyrs’ funerals in IOK

Srinagar, February 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of two martyred youth in Islamabad and Budgam districts.

Indian troops martyred the youth, Khateebul Das and Zia-ur-Rehman, during a cordon operation in Lawaypora-Shalteng area of Srinagar on Wednesday.

As the bodies of martyrs, Khateebul Das and Zia-ur-Rehman, reached their native villages of Waghama in Islamabad and Ath in Budgam, thousands of people flocked there. People, shouting pro-freedom and anti-India slogans, took the martyrs’ bodies to the local graveyards where they were lowered into the graves amid sobs and tears.

Several mujahideen offered gun salute to Khateebul Das at Waghama by firing several rounds in the air, the locals told media men.

