Thousands turn up for martyrs’ funerals

Modi urged to end lockdown in Kashmir

Srinagar, February 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people poured in to attend the funeral prayers of three martyred youth in Srinagar, Islamabad and Budgam districts.

Indian troops martyred the youth, Khateeb, Zia-ur- Rehman and Fiaz Ahmad during a cordon operation in Lawaypora area of Srinagar, the other day. As the bodies of the martyrs reached their native villages in Waghama, Lawaypura and Ath, an influx of people turned up for their funerals. The mourners shouting pro-freedom and anti-India slogans took the bodies of the martyrs to the local graveyards where they were lowered into the graves amid sobs and tears. Some mujahideen appeared out of the blue at the funeral of martyr, Khateeb, at Waghama and offered him a gun salute by firing several rounds in the air.

Meanwhile, illegally detained senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, in a statement from New Delhi’s Tihar jail said that the observance of the Solidarity Day demonstrated the Pakistan’s consistent policy, its unwavering commitment and allegiance towards the cause of Kashmir. He expressed the hope that Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiris’ struggle till they achieved their cherished goal of freedom from Indian yoke.

An Indian Special Police Officer was injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar, today. The attackers lobbed the grenade at a police station in Lal Bazaar area of the city.

The authorities slapped draconian Public Safety Act on former Indian Administrative Service topper, Shah Faisal.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist General Secretary, Sitaram Yechury in a letter to Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi demanded immediate release of all detainees, including political leaders, in occupied Kashmir.

In London, the majority of the Conservative Party at a Kashmir Conference called upon the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to end lockdown and atrocities in occupied Kashmir. The conference was organized by the Tehreek-e-Kashmir, UK, at the British parliament. The event was moderated by Member of Parliament and Vice-Chairman of All Parties Kashmir Group, Paul Bristow.

