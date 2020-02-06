Turkey hosts events to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Ankara, February 06 (KMS): Speakers at several events held to commemorate the Kashmir Solidarity Day said that the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir, huddled between South Asian nuclear powers India and Pakistan, is a pressing issue that the international community should take up.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Burhan Kayaturk, the head of the Turkey-Pakistan Cultural Association, at an event at the Pakistan Embassy International School in the capital Ankara said: “The [United Nations] decisions on Kashmir have been accepted by India, its first leader Jawahar Lal Nehru,” Turkish media reported .

Kayaturk urged the Pakistani community in Turkey to take up the sensitization of the Kashmir issue as their task.

Kayaturk, a former parliamentarian, addressing a huge gathering of Pakistani and Turkish students in the jam-packed hall said: “It is the duty of every Pakistani citizen, student, in Turkey to explain everyone about Kashmir.”

A Kashmiri song was performed on the occasion along with a documentary explaining the genesis of the Kashmiri struggle.

Addressing a similar event hosted by think tank Economic and Social Research Center (ESAM), Turkey’s Saadet Party head Temel Karamollaoglu rued divisions in the Muslim countries that have led to unresolved conflicts.

Karamollaoglu added that the international community had no will to solve the problem of Kashmir, nor Palestine. “Because of this [situation], it is the duty of Muslim countries to come together and solve this [Kashmir] problem,” he added.

Pakistan’s envoy to Turkey Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi said that the day is observed across the world in “support of the just struggle for self-determination of the Kashmiris living under Indian occupation”.

“This day is a reminder of not only the glorious struggle of the Kashmiris but also their continuing suffering,” he said.

If George Orwell were to come to life and asked to identify places on the map where he believed the dystopia he depicted in [his] 1984 novel had come true, Indian-occupied Kashmir would be one of the places,” said Qazi in his address at the Pakistan Embassy event.

“The irony would be that it would perhaps be the only place [Kashmir] where the oppressor calls itself a democracy. However, no oppressor has even been able to cower into submission people who are determined to get their rights,” he added.

Referring to the three UN Security Council meetings held on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir since Aug. 5, 2019, Pakistan’s top diplomat in Turkey said: “These meetings affirm Jammu Kashmir’s disputed international status, rejecting India’s claim that it is an internal matter.”

An Egyptian engineering graduate from the same university who said: “If India continues to resort to violent means, the United Nations should press economic sanctions against India…”

Meanwhile, Turkey’s Anadolu Youth Association (AGD) held demonstrations outside the Indian Embassy in Ankara and its consulate in Istanbul seeking the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Raising pro-Kashmir slogans, the demonstrators demanded that restrictions and communications blockade should immediately be lifted in the disputed region.

Like this: Like Loading...