UK Conservative Party MPs urge Modi to end lockdown in IOK

London, February 06 (KMS): The majority of the Conservative Party at a Kashmir Conference in London called upon the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to end lockdown and atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

The conference was organized by the Tehreek-e-Kashmir, UK, at the British parliament, yesterday. The chief guests of the conference were President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan, and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM), Altaf Ahmed Butt.

The AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan, addressing the conference, said that India, under Modi’s fascist philosophy, is beating the war drums while Pakistan is showing patience. He maintained that Pakistan and Kashmiris want a peaceful and lasting solution of the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions, global agreements and Indian commitments.

He said that Indian war-mongering intentions were putting the security and peace of the whole south Asia in jeopardy and it was the collective responsibility of the international community to intervene in this situation.

He further said, if Britain plays an effective role as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, a breakthrough could be achieved regarding the settlement of the Kashmir dispute. No country has reacted to the situation that India has created in the last six months, however, parliamentarians from different countries have publicly raised their voice over the tense and serious situation, he said, adding peace in the world requires that the Kashmir solution be addressed.

He paid tribute to the efforts of President of Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement, Altaf Ahmed Butt and President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir, UK, Raja Fahim Kayani, saying that of all the conferences attended, it is for the first time that a large number of 50 MPs participated and showed concern for Kashmir cause. This, he added, has encouraged the Kashmiris and Pakistanis striving and raising the voice of besieged Kashmiris all over the world.

Addressing the conference, Altaf Ahmed Butt said that India had strangled economy of occupied Kashmir by imposing lockdown for the last six months. He said that schools, colleges, universities and hospitals were closed. He said that ninety-five-year-old Kashmir leader, Syed Ali Gilani had been locked up in the house for the past ten years while Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi and Zafar Akbar Butt had been kept in prisons.

Altaf Butt said that Narendra Modi and the Indian Army Chief had created a war-like atmosphere in occupied Kashmir and the Line of Control that could take the form of any nuclear war thereby putting the peace of not only South Asia but the whole world be at risk.

He told the true stories of Indian atrocities and suppression to the participants of the conference and exposed the organized crimes of India under Modi, Amit Shah and Ajit Doval. The participants, including more than 50 British Members of Parliament, were in shock to hear about the true face of the so-called largest democracy of the world.

President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir, Europe, Mohammed Ghalib said that with a huge number of participation of British MPs, it is a clear message to Modi that the people of Kashmir were not alone in their liberation struggle.

President Tehreek-e-Kashmir, UK Raja Fahim Kayani thanked Member of Parliament Paul Bristow for helping in organizing the conference.

Chairperson of All Parties Kashmir Group, Member of Parliament, Debbie Ibrahim, Member of Parliament, Steve Baker, Marco Longhi. Afzal Khan, Yasmin Qureshi, Lord Qurban, Valerie Vaz, Ms Philips, M Khalid Mirza, of President Tehreek-e-Kashmir, Europe, Mohammad Ghalib, President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir, UK, Raja Fahim Kayani, Zubaida Khan, Chairperson of the Daughter of Kashmir, and a large number of MPs, councillors and community leaders also addressed the conference.

The conference was moderated by Member of Parliament and Vice-Chairman of All Parties Kashmir Group, Paul Bristow.

