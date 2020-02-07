Anti-India protest demo held in Istanbul

Istanbul, February 07 (KMS): A big protest demonstration was organized by Pak-Turk Institute in front of the Indian embassy in Istanbul, Turkey, against Indian occupation of Kashmir.

The demonstration was participated by Pakistani, Kashmiri and the Turk citizens. The participants of the demonstration raised the slogans like “Pak-Turk doosti zindabad”, “Pakistan, Tukey bhayee, bhayee,” and “Hindu zahniyat kahan say ayee.”

The chief patron of the organization, Dr Nadeem Chaudhry, addressing the gathering said, “We will keep exposing India’s true face and unveil its fascist mentality at every nook and corner of peaceful world.”

He maintained that Kashmiris are not alone but every nation, which believes in human rights charter, is backing the right to self-determination of Kashmiri people who have been caged since 1947 and nowadays are under pressure cooker of 800,000 Indian forces ruling the roost. He added, the Pakistanis abroad along the nations work and reside together, are with Kashmir cause which is endorsed by the UN resolutions and is oldest pending dispute at the UN charter.

He advised the global powers to take notice of India’s heinous crimes perpetuated against humanity in occupied Kashmir. He said, Indian Army needs to be booked under war crimes and the violation of the human rights charter. He further said that Kashmiris needed humanitarian aid when India had blocked all routes of communications to conceal its crimes.

The other speakers also addressed the protest demonstration and shared a common opinion that the paramount role of the UN was to save the world from wars and conflicts but interests had surpassed the human values as India was a big market and no international move in favour of humanity was taken in Kashmir to save human lives of Kashmir, who are precisely bleeding under clutches of Indian occupation.

