New Delhi, February 07 (KMS): A Delhi court has dismissed the bail application of former member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Sheikh Abdul Rasheed.

Special Judge, Praveen Kumar rejected the bail application of Engineer Rasheed.

Engineer Rasheed was arrested by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) on August 9, last year, in a fake funding case. He is presently lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Like this: Like Loading...