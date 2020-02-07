Internet ban badly affects sale of Smartphones in IOK

Jammu, February 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Internet ban since August 5, last year, has badly affected the sale of smartphones as it requires registration of an email-ID and Internet to get started.

Though the all sections of society including traders were badly affected after the imposition of lockdown and communications blockade by the Indian government when it repealed the special status of Kashmir on August 5, the smartphone sellers were among the worst hit. Due to snapping of mobile telephone and Internet in Kashmir, all mobile phone sellers have faced a major slowdown in sales.

“The overall smartphone sale has gone down by 75 per cent after August 5,” said Bashir Ahmed, a mobile phone seller in Rajouri district. He said, people are least interested in buying new cell phones in the territory at this time.

He said, the prevailing situation has not only affected the sale of new mobile phones, but has also affected those who repair phones.

“Even if someone is facing any problem in their phone, they are least bothered about repairing it,” said Sumit Sharma, owner of a mobile phone repair shop at Janipur in Jammu.

