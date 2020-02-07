IOK HCBA President’s PSA detention extended again

Srinagar, February 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have again extended the illegal detention of the ailing High Court Bar Association (HCBA) President, Mian Abdul Qayoom, under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), for further three months.

This is the second extension of illegal detention of Mian Abdul Qayoom, who is currently lodged at the high-security Tihar Jail in New Delhi, where he was shifted recently after he suffered from a heart attack in Agra jail in Uttar Pradesh.

The High Court Bar Association in a statement issued in Srinagar while condemning the move said, “We strongly criticize the timing of extending the detention owing to the fact that the matter pertaining to the quashment of the order is already pending before the High Court, which after hearing the arguments of the respective counsels at length, on February 3, reserved the same for judgment.”

“The Bar reiterates and expresses serious concern about the deteriorating health of its chief and again impresses upon the authorities concerned to revoke the order and its extension unconditionally, forthwith,” the statement said.

