IOK people urged to observe shutdown on Sunday, Tuesday

Illegal detention of Mian Abdul Qayoom under PSA extended

Srinagar, February 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed All Gilani, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other pro-freedom organizations have urged the people to observe complete shutdown on Sunday and Tuesday on the martyrdom anniversaries of liberation leaders, Muhammad Afzal Guru and Muhammad Maqbool Butt to reaffirm the pledge to carry forward the martyrs’ mission and the freedom movement.

India had hanged Muhammad Afzal Guru on 9th of February in 2013 in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail and Muhammad Maqbool Butt on 11th February in 1984 in the same jail for their role in the Kashmir freedom movement. Their bodies remain buried in the premises of the jail.

Syed All Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar described the executions of Muhammad Afzal Guru and Muhammad Maqbool Butt as the most shameful acts of the Indian government and a blot on the so-called democratic face of India.

The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar said that India had sent Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru to the gallows only to subdue the voice of the people of Kashmir but miserably failed in its nefarious designs.

Acting Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, Abdul Hameed Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru sacrificed their lives for the righteous cause of freedom.

Tehreek-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League, Tehreek-e-Nojawanan-e-Hurriyat and Tehreek-e-Warisan-e-Shuhada-e-Jammu and Kashmir through the posters appearing in different areas of the occupied territory said that the ongoing freedom struggle would continue till the mission of Kashmiri martyrs was accomplished.

The leaders and organizations appealed to the international community and human rights bodies to impress upon New Delhi to return the mortal remains of the two martyred leaders to their families so that they could be accorded a decent burial in occupied Kashmir.

The occupation authorities have extended the illegal detention of the ailing High Court Bar Association President, Mian Abdul Qayoom, under draconian law, Public Safety Act, for further three months.

The General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Nisar Ahmed, visited the house of martyred youth Khateeb at Waghama in Islamabad district and expressed solidarity with his family.

On the other hand, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Mir Shahid Saleem, speaking at a seminar in Chandigarh city of India has urged the Indian civil society to break its silence and speak about sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

APHC AJK leader, Zahid Ashraf, in a statement in Islamabad strongly condemned the continued human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

