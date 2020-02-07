Kupwara youth beaten to death in Rajasthan

Srinagar, February 07 (KMS): A young Kashmiri was beaten to death in Indian state of Rajisthen, today.

A19-year-old youth, identified as Basit Ahmed Khan of Kupwara district after being beaten up by a Hindu communal group, succumbed to his injuries in Hassanpora-Hathwada area of Rajasthan.

Aadil Ahmed Thoker, a colleague of the deceased youth, told media men in Srinagar over phone that after completion of day’s work, he, along with his co-workers, was on way to his room that the Hindu extremists beat up Basit to pulp resulting into serious injuries. He was later rushed to a hospital where he was admitted but succumbed to his injuries.

The SSP of Kupwara, Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar, confirmed the death of the youth and said that the police station concerned in Rajasthan has informed Kupwara police about it.

