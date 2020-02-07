Protests in Srinagar against HR violations by Indian forces

Srinagar, February 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League has said that it held protest demonstrations in Srinagar against the continued human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League in a statement issued in Srinagar said that activists of the party gathered at various places outside masaajid after Juma prayers in Srinagar, raising pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

The speakers in their speeches denounced the state terrorism and the continued siege that was causing huge hardships to the people of the territory. The participants of the protests vowed to carry on their sacred resistance till complete success.

The speakers also expressed gratitude to the people and government of Pakistan for expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir. They claimed that the love and commitment of their Pakistani brethren was a solid source of hope and strength that would reinforce their belief and their resolve to defeat all devilish machinations and brutal methods of subduing them.

