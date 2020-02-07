Solidarity expressed with martyr Khateeb’s family in IOK

Srinagar, February 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Nisar Ahmad, visited the house of Shaheed Khateeb-ul-Das and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Nisar Ahmad on the occasion said that India had been torturing and oppressing Kashmiris for last over 72 years but would never succeed in its nefarious designs to intimidate them into submission.

He said that the world also rejected August 5, 2019, unilateral, unethical and unconstitutional action by the Indian government against the people of Kashmir and said the Kashmir dispute should be resolved according to the UN resolutions.

Nisar Ahmed also read the message of party Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, which he sent from jail. In the message, he said that the JKPL would not accept any decision against the will of the Kashmiri people.

The party chairman also hailed the addresses of Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan which he delivered at the AJK Assembly in Muzaffarabad and at a public meeting in Mirpur where he expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...