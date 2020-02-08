Glowing tributes paid to Afzal Guru, Maqbool Butt

Srinagar, February 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organisations have paid glowing tributes to prominent liberation leaders, Muhammad Afzal Guru and Muhammad Maqbool Butt on the eve of their martyrdom anniversaries.

India had hanged Muhammad Maqbool Butt in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on 11th February in 1984 and Muhammad Afzal Guru in the same jail on 9th February, 2013, for their role in the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement. Their bodies remain buried in the premises of the jail.

The APHC Chairman, Syed All Gilani, in a statement issued in Srinagar paying rich tributes to Muhammad Afzal Guru and Muhammad Maqbool Butt described their executions as the most shameful acts of the Indian government and a blot on the so-called democratic face of India.

Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar paid tributes to Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru and said that the best way to pay tributes to the martyrs of Kashmir was to remain steadfast in pursuance of demand for settlement of the Kashmir dispute according to the will of the Kashmiri people.

The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front in a statement in Srinagar paid homage to Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru. It said that Maqbool Butt’s struggle and sacrifices represented the oppressed and subjugated humans and Afzal Guru also treaded his path and laid down his life for a sacred cause.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Ahmad Sidiqui, in his statement in Srinagar said, both Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru will continue to inspire generations to come as great symbols of courage and sacrifices. “The best tribute to these true sons of soil is to renew pledge towards the cause of freedom and continue this sacred struggle till it reaches its logical end,” he added.

The Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Khawateen Markaz, Yasmeen Raja, in her statement in Srinagar, paying tributes to Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru appealed the people of the territory to observe complete protest tomorrow and on Tuesday for expressing solidarity with the martyrs of Kashmir.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM), Khawaja Firdous Ahmad Wani, in a statement in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri martyrs had sacrificed their lives for a great cause and their sacrifices would not be allowed to go waste. He said that the names of martyrs Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru would be written in golden words in the history of Kashmir liberation movement. He appealed to the people to make the strike call given by APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, tomorrow and on Tuesday a success.

Illegally detained ailing Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar paying tributes to Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru said that they did not compromise on principles and their sacrifices would definitely bring fruit.

The Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML), Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi, in a statement in Srinagar, paying tributes to the martyrs reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the liberation struggle till complete success.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Front in a statement issued in Srinagar said, all the Kashmiris are proud of the great sons of the soil who preferred to kiss the gallows rather than compromising their ideals. Terming the hanging of the renowned liberation leaders as a ruthless murder of justice, the JKNF said that the so-called democratic state violated the fundamentals of justice system by denying them the right to fair trial. The JKNF also extended its full support to shutdown call given by APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversaries of Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru.

Meanwhile, Vice President of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement issued in Islamabad termed the hanging of Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru as a judicial murder, saying that the so-called democratic state violated the fundamentals of justice system by denying them the right to fair trial. Paying tributes to Maqbool Butt, he described him an icon of resistance movement. He said that Butt was a man of integrity and honesty who devoted his entire life for a just cause.

The Jammu and Kashmir People’s League Vice Chairman, Syed Ijaz Rahmani, at a party meeting in Islamabad supported the shutdown call given by Syed Ali Gilani on the martyrdom anniversaries of Afzal Guru and Maqbool Butt, tomorrow and on Tuesday, respectively. The participants of the meeting also expressed concern over the deteriorating health condition of illegally detained party Chairman, Mukhtar Waza Ahmad Waza. They said that Waza was not being provided proper medical facilities in jail.

