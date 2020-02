Rawalpindi, February 08 (KMS): Senior leader of Jamaat-e-Islami, Haji Ghulam Mohammad Masroor, passed away after prolonged illness in Rawalpindi, today.

His Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered after Maghrib prayers at the Muhammadia Masjid, New Katarin, F Block Market in Rawlpindi, today.

Haji Ghulam Mohammed Masroor hailed from Bandipora area of occupied Kashmir and he had to migrate from the territory due to atrocities of Indian forces.

