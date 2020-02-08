JKLF condemns killing of IOK youth by Hindu extremists in India

Srinagar, February 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front has strongly condemned the brutal killing of a young Kashmiri boy, Basit Ahmed, by Hindu extremists in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

Basit Ahmed of Kupwara district was critically injured after he was severely beaten by the Hindu goons in Hassanpora-Hathwada area of Rajasthan. He later succumbed to his injuries.

A JKLF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said the killing of members of minority communities, especially Muslims, by Hindu extremists has become a norm as they enjoy the full patronage from the Modi-led Indian government. He termed this Hindu extremism an eminent threat to the world peace. He appealed to the world community to immediately take notice of these growing inhuman incidents.

The JKLF spokesman expressed solidarity with the bereaved family of Basit Ahmed.

