BJP has made Kashmir a prison: Priyanka

New Delhi, February 09 (KMS): Congress General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said that the BJP government has made a prison out of the beautiful land of Jammu and Kashmir.

While commenting on the appalling human rights situation in occupied Kashmir, Priyanka in a tweet, said, “Continued internet blackout, illegal detentions & not to mention archaic laws slapped on popular politicians in order to keep them silent – this is the reality of J&K.”

Congress General Secretary is sister of Rahul Gandhi.

