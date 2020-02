Srinagar, February 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested five youth during cordon and search operations in Badgam and Bandipora districts.

Three of detained youth identified as Amir Shafi Dar, Shabir Ahmed Ganie and Mudasir Ahmed Khan were arrested from Badgam while two other youth Irfan Aziz Butt and Mohammad Asif Parray from Bandipora district.

Police falsely claimed that the detainees were over-ground workers (OGWs) for mujahideen.

