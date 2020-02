Srinagar, February 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, unknown gunmen shot dead a man in Pulwama district on Sunday evening.

Reports said that the unknown gunmen fired upon Ghulam Nabi Mir of Tral Payeen, leaving him injured.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, however, he succumbed on the way.

Soon after the incident Indian forces launched a search operation in the area.

Like this: Like Loading...