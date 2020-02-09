Rich tributes paid to martyrs Afzal Guru, Maqbool Butt

Srinagar, February 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid rich tributes to prominent liberation leaders, Muhammad Afzal Guru and Muhammad Maqbool Butt on their martyrdom anniversaries.

India had hanged Muhammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on 9th February, 2013 and Muhammad Maqbool Butt in the same jail on 11th February, 1984, for their role in Kashmir freedom movement. Their bodies remain buried in the premises of the jail.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chief Spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that freedom-loving people of occupied Kashmir would not let the sacrifices offered by the martyrs go waste. He said that the best way to pay tributes to the heroes of Kashmiris was to tread their path and fulfill their unfinished mission.

He said Maqbool Butt sacrificed his life by kissing gallows that not only brought the people of Kashmir out of despondency but also guided them path to follow. His martyrdom on 11th February, 1984 has made mothers of Kashmiris to give birth to thousands of Maqbool’s who day in and day out have been rendering sacrifices to keep the candle of freedom alive, he added.

In the meantime, the spokesman strongly condemned registration of new cases against the JKLF cadre by the so-called, forcibly imposed, and socially rejected administration of occupied Kashmir. He said, India by the dint of force has and shall never be able to subdue the struggling people of Kashmir.

The General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM), Molvi Bashir Ahmed in a statement in Srinagar said that hanging of Afzal Guru was a political murder and bloodshed of justice in every respect.

He said that not returning the mortal remains after execution was also a big question on the judiciary and this decision has also exposed India’s claim of big democracy. He reiterated the demand for return of the mortal remains of Afzal Guru and Maqbool Butt, saying that it was purely a human issue. However, India is not fulfilling it by violating all ethical constitutional principles.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Muhammad Shafi Lone said that Afzal Guru and Maqbool Butt were shining stars of the resistance history that would keep illuminating liberation struggle. He said that the best way to pay tributes to Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru and other was to remain steadfast and continue their mission till taking it to its logical end.

The Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi said that Shaheed Butt and Shaheed Guru sacrificed their lives for the Kashmir cause and raised the head of the oppressed Kashmiris. He appealed the people to observe complete strike on their anniversaries, today and on Tuesday.

Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Deputy Chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Butt in a statement while paying tributes to the martyred leaders said that the Kashmiris would continue their mission till complete freedom from India.

The Chairman of Muttahida Jihad Council, Syed Salahuddin, addressing a party meeting in Muzaffarabad, today, said that the martyrdom of Maqbool Butt had given birth to thousands of Maqbool Butt and the Kashmir liberation movement continued with full force. He said that India had badly failed in weakening the freedom sentiment of the people of Kashmir despite using military might. He said that the blood of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed go waste and would bring fruit.

Like this: Like Loading...