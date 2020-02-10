APHC-AJK holds seminar to pay tributes to Butt, Guru

Islamabad February 10 (KMS): A seminar was held in connection with the martyrdom anniversaries of prominent Kashmiri leaders, Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru organized by All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter in Islamabad, today.

APHC-AJK Convener, Syed Abdullah Gilani chaired the function. On this occasion, the Hurriyat leaders highlighted the unprecedented sacrifices of the martyrs for the freedom cause and reaffirmed their commitment to continue their mission till its logical end.

The Hurriyat leaders said that India in violation of all moral values and constitutional obligations martyred Muhammed Maqbool Butt on February 11, 1984 and Mohammad Afzal Guru on February 09, 2013. They said that Kashmiris had made unprecedented sacrifices for their right to self-determination and were still sacrificing their precious lives for the Kashmir cause.

India, they added, has failed to weaken the Kashmiris’ sentiment for freedom despite the blatant use of military force and all resources, and asked India to accept the ground realities and create an environment conducive for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Special prayers were offered for all the Kashmiri martyrs including Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Shaheed Muhammad Afzal Guru. The speakers on the occasion condemned India for killing innocent Kashmiris by making them as human shield.

Those who attended the seminar included Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Mahmood Ahmed Saghar, Abdul Majeed Mir, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Abdul Majeed Malik, Shamima Shawl, Adeel Mushtaq Wani, Haji Sultan Butt, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Nazir Ahmed Karnai, Advocate Pervez Ahmed, Mian Muzaffar, Manzoor-ul-Haq Butt, Mushtaq Ahmad Butt, Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Zahid Ashraf, Dawood Khan Yousafzai, Saleem Haroon and Imtiaz Wani.

Like this: Like Loading...