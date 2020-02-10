IOK KPC discusses attacks, police threats to journalists

Srinagar, February 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Press Club on Monday convened an urgent meeting to discuss physical attacks, threats, intimidation being meted out to the journalist community by Indian police.

The meeting, in which representatives of all journalist associations took part, noted with concern that from the first day since Kashmir’s special status was removed on August 5, last year, the authorities are not enabling journalists and media to operate freely in the Valley, Kashmir Press Club said in a statement released on Monday.

“This is evident from the prolonged six-month internet shutdown in the region since August 5. As if that was not enough, physical attacks, threats and summons to journalists are being employed by security agencies to intimidate journalists. In fact, the harassment of journalists and summons to Police centre in Srinagar has become a routine exercise. The harassment and questioning of journalists in Kashmir on flimsy grounds by police for their work is in fact a damning verdict on the appalling conditions in which media is operating”, it said.

“The restrictions on internet and forcibly seeking undertakings from news organizations for allowing limited internet access, constant surveillance by police and physical attacks and summons all are the tools designed and aimed to ensure only government-promoted version is heard outside. However, the meeting said that journalists are within their rights to report about the happenings from Kashmir impartially and truthfully”, the KPC asserted.

It said that the journalists had been harassed and were being subjected to harassment was evident by the fact that since August 5, several journalists reporting from Kashmir were summoned and questioned by police for their work.

The Kashmir Press Club, joined by all journalist bodies in Kashmir, asked the authorities to stop practice of summons and attacks on journalists. Being the fourth estate, they said, the authorities should ensure freedom of speech and expression as guaranteed in the constitution instead of muzzling the press. “Viewing media as part of problem in Kashmir and blaming journalists for everything wrong is quite misplaced”, the KPC said.

Giving details, it said on August 14 2019, Irfan Amin Malik was picked up from his residence in Tral and let go next day without any reason.

“On 14th of August 2019, Indian forces barged into my house and detained me. I was kept inside the police station for a night. My family reached media facilitation centre where they along with media briefed government about my detention and then finally I was released,” said Irfan.

On September 1, 2019 senior journalist, Peerzada Ashiq, who works for ‘The Hindu’ was summoned to Kothi Bagh Police Station where he was questioned and pressurized to reveal source of his story. “I was asked to reveal my sources, who shared official data on detentions with the newspaper,” Ashiq was asked during the questioning.

In November, a freelance photojournalist, Muzamil Mattoo was beaten in downtown Srinagar while covering Khojje Digar prayers.

December 17, 2019: Two journalists, Azaan Javaid (The Print) and Anees Zargar (Newsclick) were beaten up by police in full public glare in Srinagar while covering a protest. Despite assurances by the police, no action was initiated against the accused cops. They saidthe police officer who was part of the officials who thrashed them explicitly said “Why did you carry stories against me?” referring to stories filed earlier.

On November 30, Basharat Masood (Indian Express) and Hakeem Irfan (Economic Times) were summoned to Cargo where they were grilled by police officials for their stories. The duo said that they were asked to reveal their sources and how did they manage to get the documents.

On December 23, Basharat Masood of Indian Express and Safwat Zargar of scroll were stopped by police at Handwara while they were on an assignment. They were taken to the office of Superintendent of Police Handwara. They were questioned about the story and told that by doing the story they are trying to provoke the situation.

Naseer Ganai, who works with Outlook magazine along with a journalist Haroon Nabi was summoned to the Cargo on February 8 where they were questioned for reporting a statement of JKLF which stands banned by the government. “I was asked to reveal email ID from which I had got the statement,” said Ganai.

Like this: Like Loading...