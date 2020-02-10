IOK to observe shutdown tomorrow

Pakistan is our global mission: Gilani

Srinagar, February 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown will be observed, tomorrow, to mark the 36th martyrdom anniversary of prominent Kashmiri liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt.

Call for the strike has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and other pro-freedom leaders and organizations. India had hanged Muhammad Maqbool Butt in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on 11th February, 1984.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in a video message from his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar, where he continues to remain under house arrest, said that Pakistan was the mission of the people of Kashmir and they would continue to stick to this mission throughout their life. He said Pakistan is their slogan, path and destination. The veteran leader pointed out that the Kashmiris were making every effort as a global mission to associate their future with Pakistan, which is a great blessing of God. Syed Ali Gilani repeatedly recited ‘There is no god But Allah’ during the entire video statement.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities imposed strict restrictions in the territory in the name of security to prevent anti-India protests in connection with the martyrdom anniversary of Maqbool Butt, tomorrow. Additional troops have been deployed while the territory is under lockdown, with major roads blocked by razor wire and barricades to avert protests.

Normal life continues to remain affected in the Kashmir Valley due to the military lockdown and gag on internet on 190th consecutive day, today.

APHC leader and the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem addressing a seminar in New Delhi criticized the Indian civil society and media for adopting a biased approach towards the sufferings of the Kashmiri people. He said that after the abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmiris were facing a humanitarian crisis situation. The APHC leader said Indian civil society has adopted a criminal silence on the grim state of affairs in Kashmir while Indian media has become a tool of the fascist Indian regime to father its communal agenda.

Speakers at a seminar organized by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK chapter in Islamabad highlighted the unprecedented sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs including Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru for the freedom cause. They reaffirmed their commitment to continue their mission till its logical end.

