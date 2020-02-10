Sarwar links world peace to Kashmir issue

LAHORE, February 10 (KMS): Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said Saturday that Kashmir is not an issue of Pakistan or Kashmiris only but of the entire world, as peace cannot be established in the region till the settlement of the long-drawn issue.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Prince Mozi Dlamini, son-in-law of Nelson Mandela, and former Sindh Governor Lt-Gen (retd) Moeenuddin Haider at the Governor’s House. Sarwar said that if the resolutions on the Kashmir issue could be presented in the European Union, then why not in the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The Muslim Ummah must get united for the settlement of Kashmir and Palestine issues, he added.

He said, “The time is ripe that the United Nations and all other international organisations play their role in resolving the Kashmir and Palestine issues. India must be compelled to not only stop atrocities against Indian Muslims and people of occupied Kashmir but also resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions.” Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was rising as a peace leader in the world. Minorities enjoy complete freedom in Pakistan, while India has turned from a secular to an extremist state where minorities and humanity are being massacred, he added.

Later, the Punjab governor participated in a ceremony held on the first anniversary of the historic document “Global peace and fraternity for living together.” Badshahi Masjid Khateeb Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Kul Masalik Ulema Board Chairman Maulan Asim Makhdoom, Archbishop Sebastian Francis and a large number of people from various religions participated in the ceremony.

The Punjab governor said, “Terrorism has no place in Islam which always advocates peace, love and brotherhood. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added, steps taken by the government to forge interfaith harmony have never been witnessed in the past. “Today, Pakistan has become a haven of peace due to supreme sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and other law-enforcement agencies, and the entire nation stands with the Pakistan armed forces and other security agencies,” he added. Prince Mozi Dlamini strongly supported Pakistan’s viewpoint on the Kashmir issue and restoration of peace, and also appreciated the Pakistan Army’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Meanwhile, addressing an oath-taking ceremony of traders, Governor Mohammad Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had made it clear that corruption would not be tolerated at any level. “No doubt, resolving traders’ problems is inevitable to strengthen the country economically and the government is advancing successfully on the economic front,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...