Jamia students brutally assaulted by Delhi Police

‘Cops hit us in our private parts’: Injured students

New Delhi, February 11 (KMS): Scores of male and female students of Jamia Millia University, New Delhi, were injured, mostly received injuries in their private parts, after police brutally assaulted their protest march against controversial citizenship law in New Delhi.

Call for the march was given by the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), an organisation of Jamia students and alumni. Around a dozen students of Jamia were admitted to hospital for serious injuries in their private parts. Speaking to media, the doctors at the hospital said that some of the injuries were so severe that the students had to be shifted to Al-Shifa hospital for advanced treatment.

“More than 10 woman students have been hit in their private parts. We have found blunt injuries and some have been hit in a way that we had to shift them to Al Shifa because injuries are serious in nature,” the doctors said. “Some students have also suffered internal injuries as they have been hit in chest with lathis,” they said. Male students said that they were also hit in their private parts by police. They were also admitted to emergency for their injuries.

A student, who was being treated told media that police removed her burqa and hit her in private parts with a lathi. Another student said that the cops were beating them below the belt so that the camera could not capture it. A male student admitted at the hospital said that he was hit so badly that he fainted twice.

The authorities at Al-Shifa hospital informed that at least nine people – eight Jamia students and a local resident – were admitted . “The students suffered severe injuries were shifted him to the ICU,” they said.

As per the ground reports, the situation at Jamia was tense as forces were not letting protesters move forward. The protesters raised slogans like “Kaghaz Nahi Dikhayenge’ (We will not show documents) and “Jab Nahi Dare Hum Goron Se Toh Kyun Dare Hum Auron Se” (When we did not fear the British, why should we fear others).

Men formed a human chain on either sides of roads as women walked ahead, raising slogans of “Halla Bol”.

Like this: Like Loading...