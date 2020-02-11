JKLF holds demo in Islamabad to pay tributes to Maqbool Butt

Islamabad, February 11 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front held a demonstration today, outside National Press Club, Islamabad, to pay rich tributes to prominent martyred Kashmiri liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt, on his 36th martyrdom anniversary.

Flanked by dozens of JKLF leaders from Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the JKLF spokesman, Muhammad Rafiq Dar, on the occasion, as chief guest, said that Maqbool Butt sacrificed his today for better tomorrow of Kashmiris and showed the Kashmiri nation a path to tread on for the achievement of freedom from Indian subjugation. He said that for his active role as student activist, Maqbool Butt was forced by the Indian authorities to migrate from occupied Kashmir to Pakistan. “Kashmiri mothers have given birth to thousands of Maqbools since his martyrdom on 11th February, 1984,” he added.

Muhammad Rafiq Dar said that Shaheed Afal Guru treaded the same path and met the same fate as Maqbool Butt on 9th February, 2013. On the occasion of 36th and 7th martyrdom anniversaries of Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru, the participants of protest demonstration paid rich tributes to them amidst high pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

He thanked the people of Jammu and Kashmir for observing complete shutdown on 9th and 11th February and for showing their commitment towards the freedom movement even amidst threats and atrocities by Indian troops.

Tributes were also paid to Maqbool Butt in similar protest demonstrations in every part of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and in the rest of the world.

According to the statement dozens of JKLF activists including Sardar Jamshed, Sardar Afzal Baig, Sardar Tanveer Aziz, Qari Sami-ud-Din, Emmad Choudhary, Waheed Showkat, Sardar Khursheed and Abdul Wahab along with APHC-AJK leaders Mahmood Ahmed Saghar, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Abdul Mateen Sheikh, Mir Tahir Masood, Altaf Wani, Hassan-ul-Bana, Dawood Khan, Abdul Majeed Malik and others spoke on the occasion. The speakers while paying tributes to Maqbool Butt demanded immediate release of all illegally detained pro-freedom leaders including the JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik.

