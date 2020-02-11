Journalism has become a crime in IOK

Srinagar, February 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, journalists are being continuously harassed and intimidated by Indian authorities while reporting from behind India’s communications lockdown.

By restricting journalists’ access to the outside world and harassing them on the streets, the Indian government is trying to hide reports of unrest in Kashmir. Not only local journalists, but intentional media outlets like BBC, Aljazeera and Independent have also reported harassment of their reporters in the territory by Indian authorities.

Indian authorities are forcibly seeking undertakings from news organizations that they would ensure only government-promoted version. The journalists are monitored and harassed round-the-clock in the occupied territory.

The Kashmir Press Club, yesterday, convened an urgent meeting to discuss physical attacks, threats, intimidation being meted out to the journalist community by Indian police.

