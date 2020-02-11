Mass Movement pays glowing tributes to Maqbool Butt

Islamabad, February 11 (KMS): Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Vice Chairman Abdul Majeed Mir while paying tributes to the prominent martyred Kashmiri leader, Mohammad Maqbool Butt has said that the martyr was a great freedom leader who lit the candle of freedom movement in occupied Kashmir.

Abdul Majeed Mir in a statement in Islamabad said, the Kashmiri people treading the path of martyr Maqbool Butt was writing a new chapter of history of sacrifices in the occupied territory.

“The hearts of men and women are bright and they are giving sacrifices to continue the mission of their great leader,” he added. He said that since February 11, 1984, when Maqbool Butt was hanged in New Delhi’s Tihar jail, his body is still buried in the jail premises.

